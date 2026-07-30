Sixteen-year-old Russian Lyutova advances to WTA quarterfinals in US

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Kristina Lyutova defeated Australia's Maya Joint in the second round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Memphis, United States.

Lyutova secured a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory after earning a place in the main draw through the qualifying tournament. She will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between sixth-seeded American Catherine McNally and China's Yexin Ma, who also advanced through qualifying.

The Memphis tournament is a WTA 250 event played on hard courts. The competition will conclude on August 2.