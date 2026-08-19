NABU charges former deputy head of Zelensky’s office — lawyer

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has filed charges against Irina Mudraya, deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, who was dismissed amid the corruption scandal, her lawyer Artyom Krikun-Troush said.

In a comment to RBC-Ukraine agency, the lawyer said that NABU has also searched two locations. Krikun-Troush says Mudraya had not been detained.

Verkhovnaya Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (on Russia’s terrorist and extremist list) previously said that Mudraya had been detained and was undergoing investigative proceedings at NABU. No official information was received at this point.

Ukraine’s Sense Bank said on its website that investigative actions were carried out at its head office on Wednesday. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Sense Bank is a channel for transferring part of the funds to pay bail for former Energy and Justice Minister German Galushchenko.

On Wednesday, NABU announced a special operation against a criminal group that included Mudraya, an ex-deputy, and the board chairman of a state bank.