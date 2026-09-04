MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup North have begun reinforcing the encirclement around the enemy in the Volchansk pocket, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

"In the Volchansk sector, the Battlegroup North is tightening the encirclement in the Volchansk pocket," the source said.

He also noted that many Ukrainian soldiers have already begun to surrender.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in the northeastern part of the Kharkov Region, the encirclement of yet another enemy group numbering up to 2,000 personnel had been completed. The cauldron covers an area of 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements. Its liquidation will make it possible to move the front line in this sector back at least 20 kilometers from the border areas of the Belgorod Region, the president noted.