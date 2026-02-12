Russia tests new air defense fire support information system in special op zone — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A new air defense fire support information system including the Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system and airspace control system has been tested in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, the state tech corporation Rostec told TASS.

The Pantsir and airspace control systems, developed by the High Precision Systems holding company, are currently on display at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia. Specifically, the Pantsir-S1M, the naval Pantsir-ME, and the newest Pantsir-SMD-E weapons. They can launch three types of ground-to-air missiles, including the latest mini-missiles.

The Pantsir weapons with the airspace control system form a unified fire support information system, which has already demonstrated its effectiveness in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. The airspace control system detects every flying object, selects targets, and transmits the targets’ coordinates in real time to a group of Pantsir combat vehicles. They, in turn, shoot down everything in flight, the state corporation reported.

Rostec specified that in real combat situations, the Pantsir systems shoot down numerous drones, intercept American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system rockets, and destroy complex targets such as ATACMS ballistic missiles and stealth Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The airspace control system can detect the most challenging targets - low-velocity ones at very low altitudes.