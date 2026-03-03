Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Bobylevka in the Sumy Region through active and decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Veselyanka in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,290 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,290 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 205 troops, an armored personnel carrier and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 120 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 360 troops, two armored personnel carriers and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 350 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 65 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and a self-propelled artillery system in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Rogoznoye, Khrapovshchina, Miropolye and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Golubovka, Malinovka and Krugloye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 23 motor vehicles and a Bogdana self-propelled artillery system in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Novoosinovo, Volchiy Yar and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and five artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Konstantinovka, Shabelkovka, Nikiforovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Belitskoye, Novopavlovka and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 360 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dobropasovo and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zelyonaya Dibrova, Boikovo, Lyubitskoye, Barvinovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 350 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike UAV launch sites at Ukrainian military airfields over past day

Russian forces struck launch sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Ukrainian military airfields and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the Ukrainian army’s airfields used as the sites for the launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and port infrastructure facilities used to support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 136 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 136 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 119,156 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,995 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,680 multiple rocket launchers, 33,597 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,737 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.