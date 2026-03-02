Five police officers killed in Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region

GENICHESK, March 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army targeted personnel of the Russian Interior Ministry’s precinct in Golaya Pristan on February 28, killing five policemen and injuring six others, the Russian Interior Ministry Directorate in the Kherson Region reported.

"At around 3:00 p.m. (Moscow time, 12:00 p.m. GMT - TASS) on February 28, the Ukrainian army struck personnel of the Russian Interior Ministry’s precinct in Golaya Pristan. As a result, five police officers were killed and six were wounded," the statement said.