Iran vows retaliation after Khamenei’s death, dismisses US nuclear accusations as lies

VIENNA, March 2. /TASS/. Iranian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi said the nuclear facility in Natanz was targeted during US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Iran will retaliate for the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, warned.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Iranian side.

US lies

Historically, the United States has used lies and misrepresentation to invade other countries, Najafi stated.

He dismissed US accusations that the Islamic Republic is developing a nuclear weapon as a lie.

Awaiting reaction from IAEA

The US attack on Iran violates the Charter of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Najafi said.

The nuclear plant in Natanz was hit as a result of the joint US-Israeli strike on the Islamic Republic, he added.

The Iranian envoy condemned the US attack on Iran as a "crime and aggression."

Russia, Iran and China called on the IAEA Board of Governors to condemn the attack on the Islamic Republic, he noted.

Statements from Iran’s top diplomat

Iran is in a state of a full-scale war after the US and Israeli attacks, Araghchi said.

Iran will retaliate for the assassination of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he noted.

The Islamic Republic, "in responding to this shameless attack, delivered strikes on occupied territories (Israeli soil - TASS) and US bases in the region and it will be ready to defend itself as long as it takes," Iran’s top diplomat concluded.