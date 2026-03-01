Gulf countries call on Iran to immediately cease aggression against them

CAIRO, March 2. /TASS/. Iran must immediately cease its strikes on Gulf countries, as its aggression is unjustified, ministers of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) declared following an emergency meeting.

"Despite the fact that the Council’s countries have repeatedly assured Iran that their territories will not be used as a launchpad for an attack on the Islamic Republic, the latter continues to strike the Gulf states and attack civilian infrastructure facilities. This aggression is unjustified and must be ceased immediately to restore peace and security in the region," the ministers' declaration stated.

According to the GCC declaration , "The Gulf countries will take all measures to ensure their own security and protect their territory and citizens, not excluding, among other options, a possible response to Iranian aggression."