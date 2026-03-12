Arms control is collapsing, as evidenced by strike on Iran — expert

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The global landscape has shifted dramatically – from a framework of universal rules governing nuclear conduct to a new paradigm, exemplified starkly by the recent strike on Iran. Nelson Wong, Vice President of the Shanghai-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, highlighted this transformation, describing it as the erosion of the international arms control infrastructure.

During a discussion at the Valdai International Club titled "Strategic Instability and Nuclear Non-Proliferation in the Modern Era," Wong emphasized that today’s international relations are characterized by a "multilateral nuclear approach," rather than the traditional bilateral framework. He pointed out that numerous countries now possess nuclear arsenals, rendering the old models of global regulation obsolete. "The global order no longer reflects the complex reality of the modern world," Wong asserted.

He further noted, "We have transitioned from a set of general rules of the game to a new approach. The United States is withdrawing from various treaties, as seen with the recent developments surrounding the New START Treaty, where the US has refused to extend or renew commitments. The arms control infrastructure is, in effect, crumbling."

From dialogue to confrontation

Wong observed that, unlike in the past when nations engaged more openly and maintained diplomatic channels, the current climate is marked by increased confrontation. "Diplomatic communication is being underutilized, and the risk of escalation is growing exponentially," he warned. The recent strike on Iran serves as a stark illustration of these dangerous trends. "Decisions are being made without fully considering the consequences," Wong explained, citing Tehran’s retaliatory measures, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the broader escalation of conflict across the Middle East as evidence of the catastrophic fallout stemming from the attack.

On the situation involving Iran

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran, striking major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats emanating from Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. The strikes resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials.