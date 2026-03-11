Death toll in Ukraine’s missile attack on Bryansk rises to seven people — governor

BRYANSK, March 11. /TASS/. The death toll in Ukraine’s March 10 missile attack on Russia’s southwestern city of Bryansk has climbed from six to seven people, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Today we have seven dead and 42 wounded people," the governor said.

The Ukrainian military delivered a missile strike on Bryansk nearly at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 10 when people were returning home from their work, he said.

"They [the Ukrainian military] struck civilians at about 6 o’clock in the evening when people were returning home from their work and there were a lot of our residents on Bryansk streets. It was at this time that they struck," the governor stressed.