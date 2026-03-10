Iranian air defense systems intercept two Israeli Heron UAVs, one Hermes

DOHA, March 10. /TASS/. Iranian air defense forces have shot down two Heron drones and one Hermes belonging to the Israeli Air Force, the Iranian military has stated.

"Today, one Heron drone in the skies over Markazi province and one Heron TP drone in the vicinity of Tehran were also intercepted and destroyed by modern air defense systems of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," a representative of the central command of the Iranian army Khatam al-Anbiya said, as quoted by the Iranian state broadcasting company.

"A few hours ago, an armed Hermes 900 drone was intercepted and destroyed over Ilam province," the IRGC press service noted as quoted by the Iranian state broadcaster.