TASS-FACTBOX. A year ago, on March 13, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the city of Sudzha from the Ukrainian armed forces, bringing closer the destruction of the Ukrainian group that invaded the Kursk Region in August 2024. The TASS-FACTBOX editorial team has prepared a report on the military operation to liberate the region's territories during the special military operation.

Preceding events

Since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, border areas of the Kursk Region, as well as the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Kurchatov, have repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks. On May 30, 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry deployed additional forces and weapons to the region. On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a medium response level in the Kursk Region, which included strengthening of public order enforcement and security enhancement at key facilities, the temporary relocation of residents to safe areas, and other measures.

Ukrainian troops invasion of the Kursk Region

On the morning of August 6, 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region using Western-made equipment. The strike occurred near the border settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya. On August 9, a federal state of emergency was declared, and on August 10, a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) was declared. On August 11, the Ukrainian armed forces started launching missiles on Kursk.

By August 12, according to the region’s Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov, the enemy had advanced 12 kilometers into the region, capturing 28 settlements. By the middle of the month, the Ukrainian armed forces took control of over 1,268 square kilometers of the territory, including one city, Sudzha (population as of early 2024 - 4,941 people), and a gas metering station on the main gas pipeline. Gas supplies to Europe continued automatically until the transit contract expired at the end of 2024.

On August 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the Ukrainian forces used Western-made missiles for the first time to attack civilian facilities in the region. On August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant; similar attempts were repeated subsequently.

On November 5, the Russian Defense Ministry presented captured slides from a report by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine—a plan to seize the nuclear power plant.

In January 2025, Vladimir Zelensky stated that 60,000 troops were involved in the Kursk operation. In February, he described its goal as a possible territorial exchange to resolve the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the possibility of such negotiations. Another goal of the Ukrainian armed forces was to draw Russian reserves away from the Donetsk sector, where the Russian Armed Forces were advancing on Ugledar and Kurakhovo.

Liberation progress: 2024

In the initial phase, the enemy’s advance was halted. The 76th and 106th Airborne Divisions and the 155th and 810th Marine Brigades launched flanking attacks along the state border, isolating the Ukrainian armed forces group, and then began their systematic elimination.

On September 5, 2024, at the Eastern Economic Forum, President Putin stated that the attempt to divert the Russian Armed Forces from the offensive in Donbass had failed and that Russian troops had begun "to gradually push out the enemy."

In September, more than ten settlements were liberated, including Apanasovka, Uspenovka, and Borki. In October, Ukrainian army units in the Lyubimovka area abandoned their positions, realizing the threat of encirclement. In December, Colonel General Valery Solodchuk assumed command of the Russian Battlegroup Kursk.

Liberation progress: 2025

By mid-January 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 63.2% (801 square kilometers) of the Kursk Region had been liberated from the enemy. On February 6, eight waves of an attempted counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military were repelled in the direction of Ulanki and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

On February 19, President Putin announced that fighters from the 810th Brigade had crossed the border and entered Ukrainian territory. Russian troops soon established fire control over the Sudzha-Yunakovka highway, the main supply route for the Ukrainian troops group.

According to Russia Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, the most active phase of operations began on March 6, when units of the Battlegroup Kursk launched an offensive simultaneously in all directions. On March 11, Operation Potok was carried out: a combined assault force of over 600 personnel (the Veterans volunteer formation, the 11th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and the Akhmat Regiment) traveled approximately 15 km through a gas pipeline and unexpectedly emerged deep within the enemy's combat formations, ensuring a breakthrough from opposing directions.

On March 12, Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin on the encirclement of the Ukrainian troops group. Between March 9 and 12, a total of 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers of territory were liberated, and Russian troops in some areas entered the Sumy Region. In total, the offensive resulted in the liberation of over 1,100 square kilometers (over 86% of the territory previously occupied by the enemy).

On March 13, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Sudzha, the main hub of the Ukrainian defense. Vladimir Putin stated that he had complete control over the situation in the Kursk Region.

On March 14, US President Donald Trump appealed to President Putin to "spare" the encircled Ukrainian troops. Forbes reported that the Ukrainian armed forces abandoned heavy equipment during their retreat, including M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announced a "regrouping."

Subsequently, the Russian military liberated Gogolevka (March 28), Guyevo (April 8), and Oleshnya (April 19) in the Kursk Region, as well as captured Veselovka (March 29), Basovka (April 7), and Zhuravka (April 10) in the Sumy Region. By April 19, the area of liberated Russian territory reached 1,260 square kilometers (99.5%). On April 22-23, a Ukrainian troops group numbering around 300 personnel trapped in the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the village of Gornal, the last village in the Kursk Region occupied by the enemy, was routed. The village was liberated on April 26. Subsequently, Russian troops began creating a buffer zone in the Sumy Region to prevent provocations by Ukrainian militants.

Distinguished units, participation of North Korean military personnel

On April 26, 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov named the most distinguished units: regiments of the 76th and 106th Airborne Divisions, the 56th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 7th Division, two Akhmat regiments (the 204th Special Forces Regiment and the 1434th Motorized Rifle Regiment), the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 11th and 83rd Separate Airborne Brigades, the 155th and 810th Marine Brigades, and the Veterans volunteer formation. At the same time, Gerasimov announced that North Korean soldiers from the Korean People's Army (KPA) participated in the liberation of the region, as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed on June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang. Subsequently, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly noted the role of North Korean fighters. On June 17, 2025, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu announced that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had decided to send 1,000 military engineers and 5,000 military construction workers to Russia to help rebuild the Kursk Region.

Ukrainian losses

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in the period from August 6, 2024, to April 26, 2025, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 76,500 service members, 412 tanks, 341 infantry fighting vehicles, 314 armored personnel carriers, 2,297 other armored vehicles, 2,803 vehicles, 647 artillery pieces, 64 multiple launch rocket system launchers (including 15 HIMARS and 7 MLRS), and 31 anti-aircraft missile system launchers. In addition, 134 electronic warfare stations, 13 air defense radar stations, 22 counter-battery radar stations, engineering equipment, and a number of other systems of the enemy were destroyed.

Authorities' actions to provide assistance to the population, damage

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 445 residents of the Kursk Region were killed and 553 were injured as a result of the aggression by the Ukrainian armed forces. By August 22, 2024, more than 130,000 people had been evacuated, and temporary accommodation centers had been established in the Kursk Region and 25 other regions.

Starting August 9, one-time payments were made: 10,000 rubles ($125.54) to all affected border residents, 15,000 rubles ($188.32) in financial assistance, 75,000 rubles ($941.61) for partial property loss, and 150,000 rubles ($1,883.21) for total property loss. Payments to the relatives of the deceased totaled 1.5 million rubles ($18,832.78); 600,000 rubles (7,534.65) for seriously injured people, and 300,000 rubles ($3,767.33) for slightly injured people. For entrepreneurs, the deadline for paying taxes and insurance premiums was extended by 12 months. On February 18, 2025, President Putin introduced a monthly payment of 65,000 rubles ($816) to residents who lost property (over 113,000 people). A total of over 190 billion rubles ($2,385,539,300) were allocated from the federal budget: around 85 billion rubles ($1,067,261,700) for housing certificates, over 73 billion rubles ($916,506,240) for monthly payments, 17 billion rubles ($213,432,960) for compensation for property loss, and more.

On February 27, a regional law was passed providing 150,000 rubles ($1,883.17) to children born in border areas after August 6, 2024.

On March 15, 2025, the military began demining the liberated territories. The 528th Engineer Regiment of the Korean People's Army was also involved in the work. According to Alexander Khinshtein (acting governor of the Kursk Region since December 5, 2024, elected governor in September 2025), North Korean military engineers have cleared approximately 42,400 hectares and destroyed over 1.5 million explosive ordnance. By December 2025, over 90 settlements had been cleared of mines.

According to estimates by Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, announced on August 4, 2025, the total damage from the Ukrainian invasion exceeded 3 billion rubles ($37,666,110). Approximately 80 cultural heritage sites and several hundred archaeological sites were damaged as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. Specifically, on March 14, 2025, Ukrainian militants launched a missile strike on the local history museum in Sudzha, killing one of the museum's employees and destroying the historic building.

Status of military personnel participating in the liberation of the Kursk Region

At the beginning of the invasion, the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack was held back by FSB border guards and conscripts. On December 19, 2024, President Putin acknowledged that the lack of the special military operation participants status for the servicemen who fought in the Kursk Region was an omission. On April 21, 2025, the head of state signed a law granting combat veteran status to military personnel and volunteers who participated in the fighting in the region.