UNITED NATIONS, March 12. /TASS/. Russia and China have jointly opposed convening a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Sanctions Committee report on Iran, according to a TASS correspondent.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, characterized the attempt by the United States and its allies to hold such a meeting as a blatant violation of Security Council procedures. He recalled that Russia and China had previously been compelled to block the adoption of the Security Council's work program for March and had also opposed the approval of the 1737 Committee report.

"Similarly, we cannot agree with the agenda proposed today by the American presidency. I would like to point out that the non-proliferation item was removed from the Security Council agenda when Resolution 2231 was terminated," Nebenzya stated.

During the procedural vote, 11 Security Council members voted in favor, while Russia and China voted against. Pakistan and Somalia abstained. Since votes on procedural matters require at least nine affirmative votes and do not permit a veto by permanent members, the agenda was approved.

Following the vote, Nebenzya issued a statement condemning the process: "Responsibility for the lawlessness perpetrated in the Security Council lies entirely with the American presidency and the delegations that support or condone it. We regret that some colleagues continue to follow Washington's lead."