Attack on Arctic Metagaz terrorist act, war crime — Russian MFA spokeswoman

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The attack on the commercial vessel Arctic Metagaz is a war crime and a terrorist act, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

"The attack on a civilian commercial vessel in the Mediterranean Sea is a gross violation of current international law. We are talking about a deliberate strike on a civilian object, potentially entailing severe consequences in the form of loss of life and environmental damage. In other words, a terrorist act and a war crime," the diplomat pointed out.

In her opinion, it is noteworthy that this terrorist attack "was carried out in close proximity to the shores of an EU member state, yet so far, not a single European state has condemned what happened."