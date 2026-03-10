Four Iranian diplomats killed in Israeli strike on Beirut — Iranian envoy to UN

DOHA, March 10. /TASS/. Four Iranian diplomats perished as a result of an Israeli strike on Beirut, which occurred in the morning hours of March 8, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

"In the early morning hours on Sunday, March 8, 2026, the Israeli regime committed a deliberate terrorist attack on the Ramada hotel in Beirut, which left four diplomats of the Islamic Republic of Iran dead," he said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, obtained by TASS.