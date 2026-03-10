US leader says new supreme leader of Iran cannot 'live in peace'

NEW YORK, March 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader of Iran and stated he will not be able to live in peace.

"I don’t believe he can live in peace," he said in an interview with the Fox News television channel, noting that he is "not happy" with Iran’s choice of its new supreme leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died as a result of US-Israeli strikes. In an interview with ABC News on March 8, Trump stated that the next supreme leader of the Islamic Republic would not stay in power for long without Washington’s approval of his candidacy.