Russian embassy condemns attack on House of Russian Culture in Nabatieh

BEIRUT, March 10. /TASS/. Russian embassy in Lebanon has strongly condemned the act of aggression against the House of Russian Culture in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

"An Israeli missile strike on the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on March 8 destroyed a building where one of the premises was rented by the House of Russian Culture," the embassy said in a statement. "This was one of the few private centers for additional education and leisure in Lebanon, which worked closely with the Russia House in Beirut, an office of Rossotrudnichestvo. For a long time, Lebanese children attended the center, and its doors were open to anyone interested in our culture or the Russian language."

"We strongly condemn this attack. This act of military aggression against an institution operating solely in the cultural and humanitarian sphere cannot be justified," it said. "Especially since we are talking about simple human interaction between representatives of two friendly nations, Russia and Lebanon. Maintaining such activities amid the instability prevailing throughout the region is already very difficult."

"The most important thing is that there were no human casualties," the embassy stressed.