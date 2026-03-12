Trump says wants to see people capable of governing country in power in Iran

WASHINGTON, March 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he would like to see people in power in Iran who are capable of governing the country.

"Ideally, we would like to see somebody in there (in Iran’s leadership - TASS) that knows what they're doing. In other words, they can build a country," he told reporters.

In an interview with ABC News on March 8, the US leader said that Iran’s next supreme leader would have to get the United States’ approval if he wants "to last long."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.