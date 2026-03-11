Kremlin spokesman recalls Russia warned Turkey about Kiev's plans to sabotage pipelines

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia repeatedly warned its partners in Turkey about the Kiev regime's plans to sabotage pipelines in the Black Sea, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has said.

"We have repeatedly informed our friends in Ankara about the Kiev regime's plans to sabotage and disrupt the infrastructure of the aforementioned pipelines," Peskov stated.

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin "recently mentioned evidence obtained by our intelligence services the Kiev regime is planning sabotage against the aforementioned pipelines [Blue Stream and TurkStream], which are currently of enormous importance, difficult to overestimate, in terms of the continent's energy security."

Gazprom reported attacks over the past two days on three compressor stations ensuring the security of supplies via TurkStream and Blue Stream - Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya. Over the past two weeks, the company said, its facilities in southern Russia have come under a dozen Ukrainian attacks.