Prototype drone similar to Starlink planned for testing in spring of 2026 — CUST

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. A prototype of the Argus stratospheric unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which will be capable of conducting reconnaissance and providing high-speed Internet connection a la Starlink, will be tested in the spring of 2026, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) told TASS.

"This spring, the Stratolink company (a CUST resident) will launch a prototype of the stratospheric UAV, the Argus. The demonstrator will have a small wing. Flight trials of this aircraft are required for checking the aerodynamic layout and other engineering solutions. The Argus is expected to have a 40-meter wingspan. The drone will be able to stay aloft for up to 40 days. It will carry a 40-kg payload – enough for optical reconnaissance, relay communications, and 4G or 5G Internet distribution," the CUST reported.

The CUST representatives clarified that production of the large-sized drone model is planned for next year, assuming proper funding is provided.

The Argus will be equipped with solar panels, batteries, or hydrogen fuel cells. This set of energy sources – which may vary depending on the region of application – will allow the operation of the stratospheric UAV even in the Arctic," the company clarified, citing the developers.