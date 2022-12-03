Europe to live without Russian oil, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia will stop supplying oil to European countries following the European Union’s move to introduce a price cap, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday.

"Starting from this year, Europe will live without Russian oil," he wrote on Telegram. "Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries who support an anti-market price cap," Ulyanov added.

The Russian envoy also said that the EU would soon accuse Russia of using oil as a weapon.

On Friday, European Union countries agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. The decision was approved by the Council of the European Union on Saturday.