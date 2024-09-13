Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Putin meets with BRICS officials to talk new security architecture; Europe seeks to jump-start economy with interest rate cuts; and Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian territory loom. These stories topped Friday's newspaper headlines on Friday. Izvestia: Putin, BRICS high officials talk tackling security threats amid escalating Ukraine crisis A council on combating the financing of terrorism and money laundering will be created in BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with high-ranking security officials representing the group’s states. According to him, the association already has good experience in responding to challenges in this area, including the fight against cybercrime and terrorism. Experts interviewed by Izvestia agree that BRICS would be well-served to boost joint efforts in the security sphere. Doing so is particularly important amid the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and the possible authorization by Washington and London to allow Kiev to attack Russian territory with high-precision Western weapons. Speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin stressed that such a decision would mean NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict with Russia.

Officials from Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, as well as India, China, and Iran attended the meeting. The Russian President later held some one-on-one talks, in particular with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval, and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian. The President expects to see the leaders of these countries in Kazan on October 22-24 for further bilateral talks. While the BRICS security meeting was crucial, especially amid the deteriorating international situation, the association wants to make it clear that it does not see itself as an anti-Western alliance. Still, experts believe that the BRICS countries are an important counterweight to the West. The group prides itself on being about equality and sovereignty, which clearly rubs some countries the wrong way: therefore, BRICS challenges current perceptions of what global security means, political scientist Dmitry Elovsky told Izvestia. BRICS is capable of intensifying cooperation in the security sphere, especially against the backdrop of the West’s attempts to maintain its central position in the international arena, believes member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Belik. "Although BRICS is not a military organization, its countries have a huge combined military potential. For example, the BRICS countries are developing mutually beneficial bilateral relations in the defense sphere. Now, when the United States is losing its dominance in the world, it is thanks to BRICS that a new world order can be established and a new security architecture can be formed based on the balance of power of the states that are part of this association," he told the newspaper. Russia’s State Duma Deputy Natalia Poluyanova believes that the situation in Ukraine is serving as an impetus for a larger BRICS dialogue about security issues. "By declaring Russia’s rapprochement with Iran and China in the defense sphere, we are openly telling the West that we are building a very strong coalition," he told Izvestia. Izvestia: European Central Bank cuts interest rates to revive Europe’s faltering economy At its September meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed its intention to jump-start the economy at the expense of inflation control. The Governing Council decided to cut the interest rate from 4.25% to 3.65%, and the deposit and lending rates to 3.5% and 3.9%, respectively. This comes at a time when major European automakers are considering the possibility of closing their plants due to a slowdown in consumer spending and the ongoing transition to electric vehicles. Experts told Izvestia they believe that Europe’s economic problems stem not so much from high interest rates, but from a jump in energy prices after they decided to refuse Russian gas. Last year inflation exceeded 10%, but now it has fallen to 2.2%, paving the way for lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy, Associate Professor of the Department of Sustainable Development Finance at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Mikhail Gordienko told Izvestia. The idea is that cheaper loans will allow companies to invest more actively in expanding production. "However, high inflation was not related to domestic demand factors, but to a sharp increase in costs mainly due to rising energy prices caused by geopolitical events. Now that the price growth has slowed, but the economy is stagnating, lowering interest rates seems like a justified step to stimulate business activity and alleviate problems in industry," the expert noted. The threat of a prolonged recession, especially in Germany, is very real, and the ongoing rate cuts are seen as one of the main ways to stimulate business lending and preserve industry, Mikhail Gordienko added. Europe is currently experiencing full-blown deindustrialization, a trend that is affecting other developed countries as well, analyst at Finam Alexander Potavin believes. The European Union does not have its own mineral base or powerful extractive industries, but their place is now being taken by think tanks, and new and promising technologies are being developed and tested, he added. The crisis in Europe’s industry can be explained by a number of problems - a jump in energy prices after the refusal of Russian gas, increased competition from China, the outflow of capital from the EU to the US, and the cost of meeting environmental commitments to decarbonization, Mikhail Gordienko said. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia prepares to defend its military infrastructure from Ukranian missile strikes As the Ukrainian armed forces continue to lose ground on the eastern front and in Russia’s Kursk Region, Kiev and the West are increasingly discussing the possibility of strikes on Russian territory with long-range missiles. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this discussion a smokescreen - the Kremlin believes that the West made the decision a long time ago to allow such attacks. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the threat of long-range missile attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on important military and strategic targets deep in the Russian territory seems to be real, and the Russian military is preparing to repel such attacks.