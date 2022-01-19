WHO experts’ visit to Sputnik V manufacturing sites on approval — Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The issue of the arrival of World Health Organization (WHO) experts to visit manufacturing sites of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is pending approval, Deputy Director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov told reporters on Wednesday.

"They were to arrive within a month or two; this matter is on approval," he said.

WHO said earlier it expects further information on the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia in late January as part of consideration of the country’s request for vaccine inclusion into the list of pharmaceuticals recommended for emergency use (Emergency Use Listing, EUL). The greater portion of Russian vaccine details was received in late January, the Organization said.