Kinzhal missile wipes out Patriot air defense system in Kiev — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Kinzhal hypersonic missile completely destroyed five launchers and a multifunctional radar station of the US-made Patriot air defense system in Kiev on May 16, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"According to reliable and confirmed information, on 16 May, Kinzhal hypersonic missile system hit and completely destroyed a multifunctional radar station as well as five launchers of US-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Kiev," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit a US-made Patriot system in Kiev with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. However, CNN reported that the surface-to-air missile system was damaged, but not destroyed. Citing high-ranking US officials, the news channel claimed that the system was still operational, and its radar component, "one of its most important elements," was not damaged.