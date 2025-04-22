Erdogan’s son says no plans to become president

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and World Ethnosport Confederation President Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan said that he wouldn’t like to become president in the future as he prefers ‘educational endeavors.’

"I don't have any political ambitions," he told TASS in an interview. "I get this question a lot, but I would like to remain in the non-governmental, leading civil society, inspiring youth to take up issues that they feel strongly about. Whatever career they choose, if they feel strongly about the social issue, they should be in civil society, be an activist, be a defender of values," he emphasized.

The official pointed out that this is why he spends most of his time "with educational endeavors: with schools, universities, scholarship programs, academic award programs." "I support the best and the brightest to achieve their goals and dreams, and also the revival of culture, the preservation of culture, to pass on the heritage to the new generation, to the next generation. This is what I want to spend my life doing," Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan concluded.