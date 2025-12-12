Casualties in Tver, 90 drones: aftermath of overnight attack on Russian Regions

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 90 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian Regions during the past night, the Russian defense ministry reported.

As a result of a drone attack on a house in Tver, seven people were injured, including a child.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident’s aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty destroyed 90 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian Regions during the past night, the defense ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 63 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, eight over the Yaroslavl Region, four over the Moscow Region, three each over the Smolensk and Tver Regions and the Black Sea waters, two each over the Tambov and Tula Regions and one each over the Oryol and Rostov Regions.

Aftermath

- Seven people, including a child, were injured as a result of a drone attack on a house in Tver, Regional Acting Governor, Vitaly Korolev, has reported.

- Three adults and the child remain in medical facilities with no threat to their lives. The other injured individuals refused hospitalization, the regional government’s Telegram channel indicated.

- Residents were evacuated.

- At least 22 people, including five children, are in a temporary accommodation center, all of whom have been provided with food and essential items, the regional government’s Telegram channel stated.

- Korolev has instructed that the inspection of the residential building be completed as soon as possible. Based on the results, a decision will be made regarding the possibility of residents returning to their apartments or the arrangement of temporary housing.

- The regional prosecutor’s office is monitoring compliance with the rights of the victims and the provision of comprehensive assistance to them. Interaction with all relevant agencies has been organized for the prompt provision of medical and other aid to citizens.

- Prosecutor for the Proletarsky district of Tver, Oleg Ruzayev, is personally overseeing the situation on site.

- Korolev has reportedly arrived at the scene of the emergency, where an operational headquarters has been set up.