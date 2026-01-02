NATO’s activity at borders of Russia, Belarus fraught with direct military clash — envoy

VIENNA, January 2. /TASS/. NATO’s military activity at the borders of the Russia-Belarus Union State is fraught with an unpredictable escalation, up to a direct military clash, Head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova told TASS.

"The intensification of military activity by NATO countries at the borders of the Russia-Belarus Union State is, indeed, fraught with unpredictable military incidents that can grow into an escalation, up to a direct clash of Russia and the bloc. But, surprisingly, an overwhelming majority of Western countries is unready to discuss seriously any measures that can at least partially mitigate possible negative consequences of such activity," she said.

"A vivid example of the destructive behavior of our opponents was Warsaw’s deathly silence in response to a proposal by the Russian Defense and Foreign Ministries to convene expert consultations on the crash of an allegedly Russian drone in Poland. At an OSCE forum on cooperation in security, we failed to get any reaction from the Poles while their NATO and EU allies let it know instead of them that there would be no professional talk," the envoy added.

"This situation persists because many in Europe exploit the false factor of the Russian threat to consolidate the NATO/EU ranks around the continued military support for Ukraine and the sanctions pressure on our country. This course is advantageous for the current Russophobic elites in Europe as it is the sole guarantor of their political survivability," Zhdanova concluded.