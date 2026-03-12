THE HAGUE, March 12. /TASS/. The West is turning a blind eye to Kiev's systematic use of toxic chemicals in the special military operation zone, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said.

He also noted that Western countries are stepping up their disinformation campaign against Russia.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the permanent representative.

Attacks on Iran

Russia condemns all attacks by the US and Israel against the civilian population and infrastructure of Iran. "We express our condolences to the leadership and people of Iran, who have fallen victim to yet another unprovoked act of armed aggression by the US and Israel. We condemn in the strongest terms all attacks against the civilian population and infrastructure."

The actions of the US and Israel constitute a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty, the UN Charter, and international law.

West imposes its agenda on OPCW

The collective West has effectively "taken hostage" the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons by imposing its agenda on it. "In pursuit of their political goals, Western countries have effectively taken our organization hostage, imposing an agenda that serves only their interests."

The OPCW still faces crucial challenges, including preventing the revival of chemical weapons. "But what do we see? Delegations are being given less time to speak on key items on the organization's agenda."

Use of chemicals by Kiev

The West is turning a blind eye to Kiev's systematic use of toxic chemicals in the special military operation zone.

Russia regularly submits relevant data to the OPCW. "We are counting on a positive response from the Technical Secretariat to Russia's request submitted in July 2025 for technical assistance under the Chemical Weapons Convention. We hope that this will dispel any doubts about Russia's statements."

West's anti-Russian campaign

In response to Russia's actions to inform the OPCW about Kiev's crimes, the West is stepping up its disinformation campaign against Moscow. "They are making unsubstantiated accusations based on allegedly classified information. They are inventing exotic versions of poisoning, whether with Novichok or tree frog poison."

The story of the "poisoning" of Alexey Navalny, who is on Russia's list of terrorists and extremists, with frog poison appeared just as Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service released information about France and Britain’s plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons. "Obviously, one of the goals of the campaign against Russia is to distract attention from this alarming information."

The joint statement by the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden about Russia's alleged "involvement" in Navalny's death is unfounded and purely provocative.