THE HAGUE, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin posits that during the extended period Alexey Navalny's biomaterials (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia) sat in the West, it’s plausible that someone introduced the toxin epibatidine into them to falsify the results of the analysis.

"The prolonged presence of the biomaterials of Navalny's, whose death occurred two years ago, on the territory of one of the Western countries could have precipitated the deliberate introduction of synthetic epibatidine into their composition to falsify the results of the analysis and subsequently accuse Russia," he said during the 111th session of the OPCW Executive Council. According to Tarabrin, the joint statement by Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Sweden about Russia's alleged involvement in Navalny's death is groundless and extremely provocative.

The diplomat also said that the statement "forgot to explain" to the OPCW member states where and how biological samples from Navalny's remains were obtained and how they got into the laboratories of Western countries.

On February 14, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden and France said in a joint statement that Navalny was poisoned using epibatidine, a poison extracted from the skin of an Ecuadorian tree frog. It said that the conclusion was made based on the analysis of samples of biomaterials of Navalny. The countries accused Russia of an alleged violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has a very negative attitude towards statements by Western governments with "conclusions" about the causes of Navalny's death in the colony and strongly rejects them.

The death of Navalny, who was serving his sentence in a penal colony in Yamal, became known on February 16, 2024. According to the authorities the prisoner became ill and lost consciousness after a walk. Paramedics and an ambulance crew arrived quickly on the spot and tried to resuscitate him, but to no avail.