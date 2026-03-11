Russian UAV control unaffected by shutdown of foreign comms terminals — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The shutdown of foreign communication terminals has not affected the operation of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles’ (UAV) control systems, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"It should be noted that the crews of the unmanned systems forces do not use Western communications equipment. The shutdown of foreign-made terminals has not affected the control systems of various types of UAVs," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, UAVs of the Russian unmanned systems forces continue to engage enemy weapons, equipment, military facilities, and personnel on a daily basis, which is recorded by real-time data systems.