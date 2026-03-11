Moscow Military District training system built on special military operation experience

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The training system at the Moscow Military District’s training grounds is built on the experience of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the military district’s press service reported.

"The training system at the Moscow Military District's training grounds is based on the experience of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The training facilities and equipment are tailored to the needs of trainees and are constantly upgraded to simulate real combat situations and develop relevant skills," they said.

According to the service members, the instructors’ experience gained in the special military operation zone significantly simplifies training and reduces the time required to acquire skills. An integrated approach to organizing and conducting military training by means of combining training groups from related specialties and simulating the use of units for their intended purpose allows the soldiers to simultaneously acquire and develop several skills.

At one of the district's training grounds, contract service members from motorized rifle units conducted fire control training prior to missions in the special military operation zone. They have learned to organize interaction with other units and adjust fire using electronic maps. The contract soldiers were also trained in proper target designation for T-72 and T-80 tanks, AGS-17 automatic mounted grenade launcher crews, and 82-mm mortars. Standard optical devices and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles were used for fire adjustment.

After completing the training course, the service members will be sent to the special military operation zone for further service in their military units in various, including command capacities.