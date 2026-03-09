FACTBOX: Putin, Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine, Venezuela in their first phone call this year

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with US leader Donald Trump. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the hour-long call held at the US initiative focused on the conflicts around Iran and in Ukraine, and the situation in Venezuela.

The conversation was the first between Putin and Trump in more than two months, and their first publicly reported phone call since the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

TASS has compiled key details about the latest Putin-Trump conversation.

Iran

- "Naturally, the emphasis was placed on the situation around the conflict with Iran," Ushakov recounted. "The Russian president outlined a number of ideas aimed at resolving the conflict as quickly as possible through political and diplomatic means, including with regard to his recent contacts with Gulf leaders, Iranian President [Masoud] Pezeshkian, and a number of other leaders," he said.

- For his part, "the US president shared his assessment of the situation in the context of the ongoing US-Israeli operation," the Russian diplomat said.

- "A detailed exchange of opinions took place in that regard which, I believe, the sides will find useful," Ushakov added.

Ukraine

- The two leaders also discussed trilateral talks on Ukraine.

- According to Ushakov, they shared opinions "about the current situation along the line of engagement in Ukraine where Russian forces have been advancing quite successfully." "It was noted that this is a factor that should encourage the Kiev regime to finally take the path of resolving the conflict through negotiations," the Russian presidential aide emphasized.

- The US leader expressed his interest in resolving the Ukraine conflict by "reaching a ceasefire and long-term settlement as soon as possible," Ushakov shared.

- "We, on our part, gave a positive assessment to the mediation efforts being undertaken by Donald Trump personally, and by his team," he noted.

Venezuela

- In addition, the two presidents discussed the situation around Venezuela, "primarily from the point of view of the developments in the global oil market."

Toward continued dialogue

- Ushakov described the Putin-Trump phone call as "businesslike, open, and constructive, which is usually the case in dialogue between the Russian and US leaders." "I repeat, that, in general, the conversation was quite meaningful and it will undoubtedly have some practical importance for the two countries’ future work on various areas of international politics," he said.

- The US leader noted that, "as was previously agreed, such communication should be maintained on a regular basis," Ushakov added. "Both leaders said they were ready for that," he concluded.