Russian tech firm develops new long-range loitering munition

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec has developed a new loitering munition capable of accomplishing objectives at a distance of hundreds of kilometers, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.

"Specialists of the state corporation Rostec have developed a long-range loitering munition. The new drone is designed to strike military installations far behind enemy lines. The drone is outfitted with a reliable internal combustion engine and is capable of accomplishing missions at a range of hundreds of kilometers," the press office said in a statement.

The new drone features high speed and maneuverability that allow it to use different flight paths to bypass enemy air defenses. The new loitering munition is highly resistant to jamming generated by various electronic warfare systems, it specified.

"Rostec continues actively developing unmanned technologies for both civilian and military applications. As of today, our order book already includes over 10 types of serial-produced vehicles that accomplish objectives in the interests of various customers. In particular, a whole series of drones developed by the corporation’s enterprises in reconnaissance and strike configurations are employed in the special military operation area. The new loitering munition is delta-wing shaped and is currently undergoing trials," the press office quoted Rostec Managing Director for Unmanned Aircraft System Development Boris Podolny as saying.