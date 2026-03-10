Putin holds second telephone call with Iranian president in one week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a second telephone conversation in one week with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Their previous telephone conversation took place on March 6, after Putin held a series of talks with leaders of the Persian Gulf countries. On March 9, Putin spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump.

According to the statement, during today’s telephone call, "discussions were resumed on the situation in the Middle East in connection with the Israeli-US aggression against Iran."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.