Israel hits Russian cultural center in Lebanon — official

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked the Russian House in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh, Head of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov said.

"Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on the partnership Russian House in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh. The cultural center’s head, Asaad Diya, is alive and is now in safety. They are our good friends, and the cultural center was not involved in any kind of military activities," he wrote on Telegram. "The strike was unprovoked."

The Russian Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation will issue an official statement on the incident later, he added.