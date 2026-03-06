Russian companies to redirect LNG supplies in part to Asia-Pacific markets

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian companies will partly redirect liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Europe to friendly countries without awaiting next restrictions of the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Our companies are considering opportunities, without waiting for the next restrictions from Europe, to make new long-term contracts with our partners, redirect gas from Europe in part to other countries, including India, Thailand, the Philippines, and the People’s Republic of China," Novak said.

The Russian government discussed the instruction of President Vladimir Putin with companies and "the decision was made that a portion of liquefied natural gas volume now supplied to Europe, to European markets, will be redirected to other markets whether the requirement is present, where meaningful and pragmatic relations are being built with us now, and where we have the long-term demand and the opportunity to enter into long-term contracts," Novak said.