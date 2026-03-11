MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Kiev’s actions, including the latest attack on Bryansk, are strategically aimed at undermining efforts toward a negotiated Ukrainian settlement, stated Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for investigating crimes committed by the Kiev regime, during a televised interview.

"Vladimir Zelensky functions as a Ukrainian politician and de facto dictator solely within a military framework. His public posturing as a proponent of peace is primarily directed at a single audience - US President Donald Trump. In reality, all actions on the ground, including agreements with European partners, are designed to sabotage negotiations and perpetuate bloodshed. Zelensky’s regime operates within this paradigm because any peaceful settlement threatens his political survival and exposes him to accountability for numerous crimes, including yesterday’s attack on Bryansk and hundreds of other violations," Miroshnik explained, when asked about how Ukrainian strikes influence the prospects of peace negotiations.

Miroshnik noted that Zelensky "will be held directly accountable for the crimes committed."

"He understands this, which is why he prefers to prolong the war as long as possible and try to influence the negotiation process, probably in the hopes that the Russian side will get up and slam the door. But I'm afraid no one will give Zelensky such gifts," he added.

The Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10. According to regional authorities, the attack killed six people and injured 42.