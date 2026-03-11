Kim Jong Un watches test launch of cruise missiles from destroyer

PYONGYANG, March 11. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched test-firing of strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon destroyer as part of ongoing tests to assess the ship's combat capabilities via video link, KCNA news agency reported.

"The launched cruise missiles hit individual targets, flying along a certain trajectory over the Korean West Sea (the Korean name for the Yellow Sea - TASS) during 10 116 - 10 138 seconds," the agency says.

Kim Jong Un "expressed great satisfaction with the confirmation of the reliability of the state integration system of strategic arms command and the superiority of the ship's integration combat system."

The North Korean leader ordered a review of the composition of naval weapons systems by practical necessity and the realities of the country. For instance, he said that supersonic missiles should additionally be installed on the warships with a displacement of 5,000 and 8,000 tons instead of deck artillery installations to increase the capabilities of actions against the enemy fleet.

Kim Jong Un also said that "the state nuclear armed forces have moved to the stage of multilateral use," and recently North Korea has achieved important practical successes in the development and use of strategic and tactical strike weapons. All this is part of the necessary elements of the country's self-defense, he pointed out.

The supreme commander-in-chief has put forward a number of important tasks to strengthen combat capability. For example, he instructed to transfer the destroyer to the navy in a timely manner after completing the tests of its performance and weapons systems, and accelerate the construction of another warship.