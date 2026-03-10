Israeli strikes on Iran give people 'chance to throw off yoke of tyranny' — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, March 10. /TASS/. Israel continues to deliver powerful strikes against Iran and still hopes that this will create conditions for an uprising leading to regime change in Tehran, Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

"We seek to give the Iranian people a chance to throw off the yoke of tyranny. Ultimately, that is their business. But there can be no doubt that the actions we have taken so far have contributed to their [the Iranian leadership - TASS] bones being broken, which is what we continue to do to this day," Netanyahu said during a visit to the National Health Commission, as quoted by his office.

"If the Iranian people join us in this endeavor, we shall put an end to such phenomena in the fate of nations," the Israeli prime minister asserted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.