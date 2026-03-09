UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon undertakes commitment for ceasefire with Israel

BEIRUT, March 9. /TASS/. UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine-Hennis Plasschaert has departed to Israel on a visit on Monday to discuss the possibility of a new ceasefire agreement between the two neighbors.

"She is scheduled to meet with senior Israeli officials for discussions amidst escalating hostilities. The urgent need for a recommitment to the full implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) will be central to her engagements," the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon said in a statement on X.

The bilateral Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire agreement was concluded on November 27, 2024 after 66 days of conflict. However, it was disrupted by Hezbollah’s shelling of northern Israel overnight into March 2.