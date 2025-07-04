Tajikistan supports elimination of trade and transport barriers between ECO countries

BAKU, July 4. /TASS/. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said that his country supports elimination of barriers between the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in trade and transport, the President’s press service reported.

Speaking at the 17th ECO summit, which was held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, Rahmon expressed "Tajikistan's support in eliminating trade and transport barriers, simplifying transit, and connecting the road, rail and air networks of member countries."

In addition, the head of Tajikistan proposed taking measures to digitalize transit and transport documents in order to increase the efficiency and transparency of cooperation in this area.

In his opinion, such a measure will contribute to the expansion of trade and ensuring its security, as well as saving time and increasing the volume of international transportation.

The President noted that in 2024, the share of Tajikistan's trade turnover with the ECO countries amounted to 33% of the total volume of foreign trade of the republic, and this figure increased by 18% compared to the previous year. In this context, Rahmon stressed the importance of developing transport links and multimodal transport corridors.

The ECO summit was held on July 3-4, 2025 in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi. It was attended by heads of state and government, international organizations, ministers, and representatives of the organization's observer countries. ECO is an interstate economic organization established in 1985. It includes Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.