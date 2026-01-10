Venezuelan authorities declare constancy of foreign policy — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Official Caracas does not intend to change the republic's foreign policy line and remains committed to the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Venezuela, which entered into force last year, Russian Ambassador to the country Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said on the air with Solovyov Live television.

"Yesterday I had a fairly lengthy conversation with [Venezuelan] Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and asked him directly what would and wouldn't change. He said there would be no changes in foreign policy," the diplomat said. "Last year a strategic partnership agreement between our countries came into force, <...> and the Venezuelans, in their contacts with us, confirmed their commitment to adhering to the provisions of this document and, in general, to the spirit and principles of our partnership," he added.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.