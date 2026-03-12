Israel destroys one of Hezbollah financial network offices in Beirut

BEIRUT, March 12. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes have delivered a precision strike on the Zuqaq al-Blat neighborhood, where the office of the Al-Qard al-Hasan Credit and Financial Association affiliated with Hezbollah was located, a civil defense service source told TASS.

"Rockets were fired at the first floor of a building on Selim Salam Street in the Zuqaq al-Blat district of the capital, and a fire broke out in the building," the source said.

According to the source, there is no information about the dead or injured, since residents were evacuated from this area in advance after an Israeli warning.