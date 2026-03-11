MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. According to various estimates, potential reparations from European nations to African countries for the legacy of colonialism could range from $18 trillion to an astonishing $100 trillion. Galli Monastyreva, Director of Humanitarian Projects at the Association for Economic Cooperation with African Countries (AECAC) and a member of the State Duma's Expert Council on Africa, shared these figures with TASS.

The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reports that the African Union (AU) member states are contemplating legal action against Western European countries in the International Court of Justice for their roles in the slave trade. Monastyreva recalled that the AU previously adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of these acts as crimes against humanity, designating 2025 as the "Year of Reparations" and establishing 2026-2036 as the "Decade of Reparations."

"Recently, news outlets announced that AU countries are planning to file a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice, demanding reparations from several European nations for the era of slavery," she explained. The targeted countries include France, Spain, Portugal, and Britain. The total amount sought varies depending on the methodology - whether only the transatlantic slave trade or the broader colonial period is considered. Estimates range from $18-24 trillion, as suggested by British judge Patrick Robinson for Caribbean and African nations, to $100 trillion, reflecting some reports on the overall damage caused by the transatlantic slave trade.

Monastyreva emphasized that the AU, representing all 54 African nations, has made justice for slavery and colonialism a priority, especially by declaring 2025 the "Year of Reparations." The most vocal regions in this effort are West Africa and the Congo Basin - areas historically major sources of slaves for the transatlantic trade - including countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Central African Republic (CAR), a member of the AU and a key partner of Russia in the region, supports this collective stance. The CAR actively advocates for the "decolonization" of its economy and historical accountability, aligning with its current political strategy to reduce the influence of former colonial powers, particularly France, and to bolster national sovereignty, Monastyreva noted.

Background

Monastyreva explained that the push for reparations has gained renewed momentum as the AU has developed a unified platform on the issue for the first time in decades. The growing support from the United Nations, where experts increasingly affirm the right of people of African descent to reparations, also plays a significant role.

Ghanaian President John Mahama plans to submit a resolution to the UN in March, supported by 40 AU countries, recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as one of the gravest crimes against humanity. Mahama emphasized that the initiative is grounded in international law and enjoys backing from the AU. While this resolution primarily aims to acknowledge historical truths, it also opens the door for future discussions on reparations and compensation, Monastyreva concluded.