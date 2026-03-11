Sensing US on cusp of pulling plug on Iran operation, Israel to ramp up attacks — media

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. Israel’s military and political leadership intends to step up attacks on Iran amid fears that the US may soon end the military operation, claiming victory under one pretext or another, the Al-Monitor news website reported, citing Israeli government sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet is confident that the Jewish state will be able to achieve its maximalist goal of changing Iran’s leadership. However, the sources point to divisions in the country’s government on the future of the Iran operation, as Netanyahu and intelligence agencies continue to seek regime change in the country, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is skeptical about this best-case scenario. Still, the IDF is determined to inflict as much damage as possible on Iran before the US stops the military operation. Primary targets include facilities related to Iran’s nuclear program, the production of ballistic missiles and drones, as well as administrative sites.

Supporters of the maximalist agenda regarding Iran believe that even after the US ends the active phase of the military operation, a change of government in Iran can still be achieved by increasing sanctions pressure on the country and maintaining a constant US military presence near Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.