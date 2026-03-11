Israel pounds central part of Beirut — source

BEIRUT, March 11. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes have attacked a residential complex in the Aishat Bakkar quarter in the central part of the Lebanese capital, a civil defense service source told TASS.

"The missiles were fired at one of the multi-story buildings where fire broke out," the source said. "Most likely, the purpose of the air raid was to eliminate a Hezbollah leadership member."

According to the source, fire trucks and ambulances are heading to the site of the bombing.

The residents of the block were not evacuated in advance. Aishat Bakkar is now home to numerous refugees who moved from southern Lebanon after the start of the military escalation.