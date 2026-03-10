Ukraine carries out 30 artillery strikes on Kursk border area over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 41 drones of various types over the past 24 hours, also carrying out 30 artillery strikes over that timeframe, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (6:00 a.m. GMT) on March 9 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 10, a total of 41 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery weapons 30 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory 10 times by dropping explosive devices," the governor wrote on his Max social media channel.

According to him, a man was injured and the roof and facade of a house were damaged as a result of the attacks in the village of Ilek in the Belovsky district. In the Kommunar settlement, the roof and windows of a house were damaged, and an attack on an energy facility also disrupted power supply to villages in the Belovsky district.

The regional governor added that there were no fatalities as a result of the Ukrainian attack.