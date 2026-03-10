NEW DELHI, March 10. /TASS/. India ranked second globally in arms imports between 2021 and 2025, the majority of which came from Russia, according to data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

India was the world’s second-largest importer of major arms between 2021 and 2025, accounting for 8.2% of total global arms imports, according to SIPRI analysts. Russia accounted for the largest share of India’s arms imports (40%), the report indicates.

At the same time, the report notes, India is increasingly turning to Western suppliers. As Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov previously stated in an interview with TASS, military-technical cooperation has traditionally been one of the pillars of the specially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. He stated that India’s armed forces are 60-70% equipped with Soviet-and Russian-made systems, which have proven themselves in real combat operations.

Successful examples of Russia-India cooperation in the military-technical sphere include joint ventures for the production of BrahMos hypersonic cruise missiles (since 1998), the production of AK-203 assault rifles, and the licensed assembly of T-90 tanks, Su-30MKI fighters, and aircraft engines. Alipov also noted that contracts for the construction of Project 11356 frigates and the supply of S-400 Triumph air defense systems are being implemented smoothly. Close dialogue continues on promising projects, including the Su-57E aircraft, autonomous and anti-drone systems, aircraft ammunition, missile and torpedo weapons.