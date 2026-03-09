Azerbaijan resumes cargo traffic across border with Iran

BAKU, March 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijan resumed the movement of cargo vehicles across the border with Iran suspended on March 5 on Monday, the country’s government said in a statement.

"Entry and exit (including for transit transportation) across the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for transportation of cargo by all types of transport vehicles resumed from today," according to the statement.

Truck traffic across the border with Iran was suspended by the decision of the Azerbaijani government after the UAV incident in Nakhichevan.