West should think long and hard why Ukraine is begging it for nukes — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. As Kiev begs the West to give it nuclear weapons, London and Paris should think about what Ukraine would do with them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We can see the Kiev regime literally begging for the much-talked-about nuclear component as if it is something it desperately needs. Meanwhile, neither London nor Paris seems to be thinking about what Kiev will do with it, but they should," the diplomat noted.

"In fact, one gets the impression that European elites have no ability at all to think strategically. These politicians and the regimes that are in power there have lost stable voter support and now perceive themselves as temporary rulers who allegedly do not bear full responsibility for what they are doing in a historical sense and can act based solely on their selfish interests," Zakharova added.

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that Great Britain and France were actively working on providing Ukraine with a nuclear warhead and delivery means. According to information at the SVR’s disposal, the plans include clandestinely transferring European components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine. France’s small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option.